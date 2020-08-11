Viapath is the UK’s largest independent pathology service provider, founded in 2009 by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. Viapath delivers world-class pathology services to patients through clinical and scientific collaboration, with their skilled staff processing more than 36 million tests per year for some of the busiest and largest NHS Trusts in the country, as well as for private hospitals and the broader GP community.

The organisation has approximately 1,300 colleagues across five sites, including a corporate office in central London, Guy’s Hospital, St Thomas’ Hospital, King’s College Hospital and Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington, Kent.

Prior to the pandemic, the annual Viapath Awards took place each year in December at The Tower Hotel in London. Attended by around 150 employees; made up of shortlisted nominees, runners-up and winners, as well as Viapath’s Senior Leadership team, it was an exclusive event on the company calendar.

This year, the challenge was recreating this experience as a virtual event. With 18 awards in total to coordinate – all peer-to-peer nominated – Kate and Debbie Bowman, Head of Internal Communication, set out to bring Hollywood glamour to screens across the organisation in the form of an awards film.

Relatively new to internal comms, Kate told us: ‘This year has been an amazing experience in crisis communications, I’ve never done anything like it before. COVID-19 has meant we’ve had to really think outside the box and reimagine the way we usually do things.’

