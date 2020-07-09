Travel firm pivots into virtual event space with the release of three new virtual event packages.

JTB Europe, Corporate Events and Travel have announced the launch of GoLIVE, DIGITALK and DIGITEAM – solutions that make the transition of offline to online seamless for meetings, conferences, product launches and events with thousands of delegates.

JTB Europe, Corporate Events and Travel, manages 7,000+ events annually.

The GoLIVE platforms ensure much of the interaction in a physical space is still possible.

There are event spaces to select and explore, such as exhibition halls, showrooms for product launches, and theatres for award ceremonies. Delegates can move through these rooms and interact with others seamlessly. All solutions can support large numbers of participants and provide detailed analytics and reporting on delegate attendance, participation and interaction.

A Mega Chat function enables questions, polls, and notifications so conversations continue at pace, in all the usual networks you would expect at an offline event. There is also facilitated speaker interaction.

DIGITALK is specifically designed to host guest, motivational or keynote speakers, with lots of opportunity for interaction. JTB Europe, Corporate Events and Travel can arrange these services to ensure the best person for a particular business need is available. The company believes it is crucial to ensure staff motivation and business productivity are maintained as teams continue to work remotely.

DIGITEAM is a virtual entertainment or team building solution. Participants can use their problem-solving skills in a team environment for a range of intellectual and creative tasks. Employee engagement that goes beyond a team meeting over teleconferences is fundamental to building connections, boosting morale, and increasing productivity.

Svetlana Bezrodnaya, Vice President and Head of MICE and Business Development at JTB Europe Headquarters, said: “The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic overturned months and sometimes years of planning for meetings, conferences and exhibitions almost overnight. We’ve worked tirelessly to deliver virtual event solutions for our clients to ensure that they are able to excite and engage their audiences as they always have. In doing so, we’re empowering our clients to use more sophisticated and flexible solutions, while finding new and innovative ways to communicate with their customers, employees, suppliers and other stakeholders.

“Your business must continue to do business. There has arguably never been a more important time to communicate your message, connect with audiences, launch new and exciting products and motivate employees.