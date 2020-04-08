A new law in Wales came into force this week that requires workers in the country to practice 2 metre social distancing in the workplace. First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford commented that ‘It’s not an absolute ban on people not being able to be within two metres of one another’.

The law has come into place to help keep on site workers safe during the global pandemic and all businesses that haven’t implemented the working from home policy yet are expected to follow the new law. Police and councils are able to enforce these rules and at the press conference where Mr Drakeford spoke of the law, he further commented that ‘Part of the reason the decision was taken was because AMs and trade unions were getting “too many reports” of people ‘feeling that they weren’t safe in the workplace and that everything that needed to be done, was not being done’.

An employee at a company in the aerospace sector appeared to be reassured by the new development. David Oxenham told BBC Radio Wales that going to work was able to resume, otherwise he didn’t think it would be a possibility.

He said: ‘It means we’re going to be working on Wednesday, whereas I don’t think we would have been [otherwise]’

However, it seemed not everyone was particularly fond of the measure, as the director of Federation of Master Builders Cymru, Ifan Glyn said ‘If in England, you can’t abide by the two metre rule, [the UK government] is telling you to stop working. In Wales, if you can’t abide by the two metre rule, the Welsh Government is telling you that you can crack on as long as you have made ‘reasonable’ attempts to comply’.

