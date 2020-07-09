What is a digital workplace?

A Google search of the phrase ‘digital workplace definition’ will land you thousands of results.

The phrase “digital workplace” has been part of a communicator’s vocabulary since the early 2000s and arbitrary (non-scientific!) analysis from the simply team easily identifies over 50 from across credible sources.

And yet, for all its ubiquitous quality, it’s still poorly understood. Not helpful I hear you say given you’re asking this very question.

But, in today’s world, where we’ve seen significant spikes in the implementation of enterprise technologies, is it time for more clarity on what a digital workplace is or rather, should be?