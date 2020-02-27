What’s in it for me?

Networking

It can be a lonely business curating communications for an entire organisation. As a member of the simplynetwork you have access to other like-minded professionals.

Ask a question of your peers or add a post to share what’s on your mind. You will quickly get advice and signposting that could save you days of research. And if you are looking for new members for your team – ask the network and get access to hundreds of connections who are involved in IC and the digital workplace.

The simplynetwork is a safe place where you can share without interference from technology vendors.

Workshops

We are famous for our conferences, workshops and seminars, from our flagship conferences simplyIC and the simplysummit through to more exclusive training workshops on specific topics.

Examples from last year:

Yammer breakfast with Dan Holmes – top Marketing honcho at Microsoft – how visited from Redmond to London to give an insider’s view on where they are taking their Marmite product.

James Robertson flew in from Australia to give some solid advice on how to roll out O365 in your organisation. One of our members brought her IT team and told us “Just re-aliging our IT colleagues with our comms needs was worth the cost of our annual membership alone.”

Liam FitzPatrick, veteran Black Belt trainer and author of Successful Employee Communications, led his interactive workshop for members that involved – among other things – lining up in order of strategic priorities as part of an Internal Comms Health-check.

In this popular workshop Steve Garvey brought members up to speed with the latest developments in video – and how to create films that cut through the noise. We learnt how the rules of video consumption have changed (80% of videos are watched in the workplace without sound) and how authenticity is now the starting point of any production.

Other workshops included:

Measurement in the Real World

Moving Minds with video

Steve & Cindy Crescenzo Employee Comms Masterclass

Communication for Performance with Katharina Auer

Snakes & Ladders of Corporate Comms with Stephen Welch of Archetypical

As a member of the network you get VIP passes to our flagship conferences: simplyIC(previously smileexpo in the spring, which focusses on personal development and skills and the simply summit – our autumn strategic conference (previously smilelondon).

F2F Networking

For members we also offer social events where you can meet other IC professionals over dinner or at a drinks reception.

Reports

Stay on top of latest trends and find out how other organisations have tackled the same problems as you face. The simplynetwork portal contains articles, case studies, templates and toolkits you can download, adopt and use as you build your own digital workplace. We also publish exclusive, in depth reports on subjects of high interest and importance, with online webinar and recording.

As a member you will have access to Playbooks to help you develop your business case, establish your business requirements, choose the right platform, launch your new network, and develop the right governance as it scales.