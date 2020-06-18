Across the IC community we spend most of our time discussing new channels – particularly digital ones – and digging deep for advice on how to roll out a new platform, how to drive adoption and how to boost engagement among our, often, disparate global workforces. But what is the case for turning off a channel and how might you go about it?

Following a fascinating interview at simplyIC live with Den Carter, Head of Channels & Content at British Airways, where he explained that they had turned Yammer off during the Covid-19 crisis, we asked our wider network what they thought about switching stuff off rather than turning things on. What drives your decision to close a channel and what steps do you take to do it?

Drew Holland, Head of Internal Communication at GoCardless was curious as to why BA chose to turn off a channel during the crisis, “Was it to try and dampen negative employee voice about how they were reacting, or another reason?”

All eyes on the truth during crisis

Den Carter replied, “You need to do what’s right for your business. There’s no one size fits all when it comes to content and channels. When facing the biggest crisis a 100 year old business has ever faced, all eyes need to be on the truth. ESNs are great in BAU times, but there’s no room for misinformation in a crisis. It’s certainly not about dampening employee voices. We continue to encourage colleagues to talk to each other, and for leaders to listen. The most effective communications channel will always be face-to-face, even if those faces are on Teams or Zoom. The simple reason we turned off Yammer is that we want full disclosure so colleagues are getting the information they need from their business, not the misinformation they don’t.”

For Jennifer Edwards, Internal Communications Business Partner at Deutsche Bank and a former BA employee, this was an interesting decision. She added, “During my time at BA, Yammer was the go-to for many staff who needed to get messages out quickly or to raise awareness in getting persistent issues resolved in often remote working environments (down route, onboard, in the terminal). Employees are very vocal but this is because they care about what they do. A lot of changes to practice, service and enhancements had come about from threads that had grown on Yammer. I have never seen such an engaged workforce as I have at BA and a lot of that was evident through the activity on Yammer. I’m all for switching off tools where there is an equivalent or replacement for employees to migrate to, provided there is adequate training and awareness.”

While Andrew Hesselden, an internal communications consultant, agrees that in an extreme situation such as where a channel was spreading anger or dissent beyond isolated pockets in a way that endangered the wider culture and business goals, it may well be right to switch off the channel, his advice would be to, “…explain clearly why it is being removed and provide alternative methods for people to vent frustrations. Even then I would probably do everything possible to make the conversations constructive and civil before resorting to shutting it down. This is because I firmly believe that you have to go to your audience and communicate in the channels where the audience likes to hang out,not expect them to come to where you like to communicate.”

Drew, Jennifer and Andrew were not alone in querying BA’s decision, but as Den explained in his interview at simplyIC live, these are extraordinary times for the company and since February the business has been in crisis communications mode that requires a command & control approach to messaging right now. This includes a range of actions including switching off Yammer and channelling all comms through their colleague portal, which has been put into ‘dark mode’ – a toned down colour palette and reduced functionality appropriate to the current situation.

But what about decisions to ditch channels when it’s not as a result of a crisis?

How do I know it’s not working?

Den again, “I have closed many a channel in my time – and nothing to do with a crisis – but almost always based purely on data. If you don’t have data about how colleagues are consuming content, you can’t operate an effective IC function. If the data tells you the channel isn’t used, it’s not effective. It’s a balancing act between value for colleagues, value for money, and team resource to maintain it. If you can’t get the balance right, act.”

Kriti Pradhan works for BCCL, India’s largest media conglomerate: “I believe each channel is meant for a particular audience and by simply turning it off you are going to lose out on that particular audience which may result in more damage than anything else. Any change in channels needs to be based on data analytics on usage and relevance. Any transition has to be planned as part of overall change management.”

Kelly Tucky, a strategic communications consultant, agrees that it’s all about whether or not a particular channel is working for the intended audience, “I’ve shut down platforms when they were losing traction with the audience which I confirmed through polls, surveys and regular pulse checks. I then boosted use of new, digital tools through gamification, training, guidelines on acceptable use and designating “change” champions throughout the organisation to help popularise use.”

Heather Shaw, Manager Strategic Communications at Deloitte, picks up this point, “To know what channel needs to be retired, you have to know the purpose of each channel and what differentiates them. Then, measure usage and ask the right questions. Are some channels exclusive? For example, some intranets are only accessible to desk workers…does it make sense to keep that in flight knowing the reach is limited? Once you know these pieces of information, then you can develop a retirement plan for one channel, using it to drive people to the channels of choice over a period of time before fully closing it down. This transition time depends on the organisation and adoption plan of the alternative channel.” This approach is also favoured by Gihan Hyde, currently a communications advisor at BP, “If I am to switch off a channel I would do it gradually and subtly by including the link of the new or alternative channel in all my communications and locating influencers in my organisation to help direct all the conversation to this channel.”

Channel audit is strategic, not just housekeeping

Lee Smith, formerly a Director at Gatehouse told us that, “Many of the internal comms audits I have led over the years recommended switching off channels and consolidating, rather than introducing new ones. When it comes to your IC ‘plumbing’, less is very often more.” And Jenny Nabben wholeheartedly agrees, “The purpose of internal communication is to create great conversations in our organisations: conversations that educate, inspire, connect and create deeper commitment to shared goals. And what characterises great conversations is that they include silence and space and encourage everyone involved in the conversation to think more deeply.

“As a strategic priority, I like to look for opportunities to reduce the volume of noise when planning comms and reviewing channels. In this way we more naturally focus our efforts on communication activities that add real value and develop a more critical eye over everything we do. When we see ourselves as producers, it’s too easy to be seduced by the latest technology or new digital channel. We might deliver better employee engagement and better organisational outcomes by simply turning down the volume, getting rid of the clutter and cleaning up the noise pollution.” Certainly sound advice.

“Conducting an internal communications audit and reviewing channels is extremely valuable work and should be included in our regular planning cycle,” says Lisa Pantelli, Head of Content and Community at simplycommunicate. “As IC professionals perhaps we should be more assertive when it comes to abandoning channels that are not adding value to the organisational conversation and only replace them if there is a tool that really does do the same job better.”

If you would like to learn more about conducting an internal comms audit with a review of channels and alternatives, there is training and advice available to members of our simplycommunity as well as access to all the simplyIC Live interviews. For details please contact Lisa Pantelli or Stew Donovan.