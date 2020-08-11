A Chief Information Officer (CIO) oversees the implementing of IT infrastructure, networks and tech solutions within their organisation.
In the digital workplace, a CIO’s role is vital for facilitating use of software that allows remote working to run smoothly. There is also the element of decision-making in adopting new technology to suit company needs.
Gone are the days of hiring one technology expert to manage the department on their own. The tech-savvy younger generation are making the most of the skills they’ve learnt on social media by applying them at work.
With departments such as finance and marketing utilising their very own tech experts, the role of the CIO is being redefined. So, we’re answering an important question about soft skills – why do they matter now?
Simply put, they matter because workplaces of all types are transforming and roles are being restructured, which means there’s a need for improved communication.
With improved communication comes a focus on people – how are your team feeling? Why are they feeling that way? And what can we do to improve or build on this?
Leading and managing change is hard. Generally, people resist change, and getting them to change requires that you create dissatisfaction with the status quo, articulate a clear vision of the future, explain how you’ll get from here to there, and then inspire them to believe and follow you.
Seasoned change leaders know that you must consider both people and process throughout the change for it to be successful. And it’s well recognised that applying ‘soft’ skills to people, communications and engagement is the hardest part of effective change management.
With organisational change ever-present, change management is a well-researched area – with plenty of tools, methods, and support for successfully designing and managing programmes.
When new technology or systems are introduced, it’s not always a straightforward process, especially if employees aren’t sure how to use it. A CIO’s role here is to use their interpersonal skills to understand behaviours and manage conversations in the boardroom.
When knowledge isn’t being used to its potential, it’s up to managers to explore ways it can be utilised. It becomes a company-wide discussion, breaking down hierarchies and encouraging input from all levels.
Employees want managers and department heads who are approachable, who care about workforce happiness and who can lead on a new business strategy that includes digital tools that everyone can use.
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
