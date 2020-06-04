Whether it’s the C-suite execs getting comfortable livestreaming from their kitchen tables, or Nationwide’s live radio station, employees from the boardroom to the front line are increasing their ‘digital fitness’ during these challenging months and becoming proficient in using all sorts of digital tools to keep connected, engaged and productive. How long lasting are these behaviours? And what will be the impact on our communication habits?

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 crisis has created a need to put internal comms at the very heart of operations. At simplyIC live on the 20th May 2020, Anne-Marie Kiernan, Head of Internal Communications at Kellogg Company shared how she built her team, before the pandemic, to have multi-media skills and capabilities.

Storytelling at the heart of it

“I am passionate about storytelling and this shapes the future of comms for me,” Anne-Marie says. “Everyone in the organisation has a role as storytellers – especially during this current crisis – and our regular Leaders in Lockdown video messages have been a key element of our comms over recent weeks. We had taught them all how to use their smartphones for interviews and video messaging – even downloading a free telly prompter app on all their phones – which has been brilliant! And our socially savvy employees can flip their cameras and produce their own content to share on our Yammer platform which has really high engagement.”

The channel mix at Kellogg reflects the workforce demographic which are 50% millennial, so moving to a multimedia-rich output with a lot of broadcast and video suits them well. In fact, Anne- Marie and her team have spent a good part of the last 18 months focusing on things like training the business to develop their own user generated video, equipping leaders to vlog, and boosting their Yammer network and that work has really paid off and helped them handle the current crisis.

How are leaders embracing broadcast technology?

“Leaders have to jump onto a video at the drop of a hat; and I am not talking about a Zoom call,” claims Marc Wright, Founder of simplycommunicate.

“Since we are working remotely we tend to get our news from each other – from the other members of the teams and channels in our workgroups. What we are not getting is the bigger picture from the executive suite.

“Because the situation is so fluid the old channels simply don’t work. There is not the time for approvals processes, there is not the mental bandwidth to go on the intranet, all company emails are ignored. People are only interested in the lower rungs of Maslow’s Hierarchy: do I have a job; will I get paid; are the kids OK and does my wi-fi still work like it used to?

“But as we know, during times of crisis, there is a pull for leadership. Staff and colleagues want to know that someone is in charge and that they have their best interests at heart. So, before leaders talk to the Press, or to customers, they need to be talking internally. And we have seen this happen at Kelloggs, at Ocado, at Lenovo and at Nationwide Building Society. And the way this is working is through quickly shot, barely rehearsed and rarely edited videos to camera – often through a smartphone.

“Khaner Walker, Director of Internal and Executive Communications at Lenovo spoke at simplyIC live 2020 and his single most important piece of advice was to set up a simple way to get video snippets out of the senior team, even if that means getting spouses to act as impromptu camera operators.”

Sian Evans, senior producer at video production company TopLine Film told us, “We’ve seen an uptick in business leaders recording footage remotely and uploading it to the cloud so it can be edited by professional production teams before going live. Others are opting for live delivery – the audio and visual quality is never going to stand up to a professional job when you’re broadcasting via a webcam or a phone, but at times like these, communication’s vital and leaders are adopting a ‘needs must’ approach.”

Early on in the lockdown we looked at why video is the go-to internal comms channel and explored with Kollective – an enterprise content delivery network provider – how organisations can get reliable, quality live video out to their businesses. Kollective’s CEO Dan Vetras adds, “Today’s younger, more tech-savvy workforce is fuelled by a culture of video communications and entertainment across platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Snapchat. Simultaneously, video has become the preferred way for collaboration, communication and learning in the workplace and today’s leaders need to rise to this opportunity. We have seen that Zoom, Teams and Hangouts etc have been hugely popular for now as a means of staying connected in crisis, but as organisations realise the wider value in video broadcast it will become evident that enterprise video, as part of an internal comms strategy, isn’t quite as simple as sending out an invitation and starting to talk.”

In a recent whitepaper entitled The Visible Boss there is advice and practical suggestions on getting your CEOs to use video confidently, selecting platforms, perfecting video strategy and delivering content reliably. It’s free to download and worth a look.

Is the traditional corporate video dead?

Nick Coombes, Founder of Bouche Media, a production agency specialising in creative corporate video for clients including HSBC, BNP Paribas and Virgin admits, “Corporate video isn’t dead but it is changing. The classic ‘CEO’ interview that forms most people’s idea of a corporate video still exists for uses like investor relations, but internal corporate content has moved on and learnt a lot from b2c video. Our work covers a wide range of formats, from animation and human interest stories to staff-generated smartphone content and Gifs. There are all sorts of ways that companies can repurpose and produce great broadcast content with material that already exists- both audio and visual.”

Sian Evans agrees in part, “We’re also seeing a huge increase in requests for corporate animation to replace filmed content. Animation has come a long way from the days of hands drawing on whiteboards and can be an incredibly effective way of communicating serious messages.”

But on the question of leaders communicating from their smartphones her thoughts are more guarded, “Remote solo recording isn’t a direct replacement for a professionally filmed corporate video. It’s a temporary placeholder to keep the wheels moving. Leaders have to keep communicating, keep being seen and heard – visible leaders are needed now more than ever. Delivery is so important to properly conveying a message and with broadcast comms being new for an awful lot of leaders we’ve been able to provide some tech support and guidance to get the best out of a solo ‘remote’ recording session. Advising on set up such as using USB microphones, avoiding echoey environments, getting the lighting right by avoiding the camera directly facing the source of light and so on.”

Not everyone is a natural video star

Guy Smith, former BBC journalist and Partner at Newgate Communications provides leadership communications support to a number of CEOs for clients ranging from start-ups to listed companies. Prior to PR, he spent 23 years as a journalist, working as a correspondent for the BBC, ITV, Channel Five News and regional newspapers so he knows a thing or two about broadcasting.

He told us, “The explosive growth in video conferencing since March has been one of the defining elements of the coronavirus pandemic. Zoom, Teams and Hangout have become as ubiquitous in our language as biro, hoover or aspirin.

“With tens of millions of people forced to work, socialise and even interview for jobs online, virtual meetings are inescapable. We are all being forced to become professional “broadcasters”. Something which has left some leaders exposed.”

Much has been written about the role of non-verbal communication. Business management expert Peter F Drucker once said: “The most important thing in communication is to hear what isn’t being said”. Your facial expressions, tone of voice, appearance, eye contact, gestures, posture and movement all play a key part in effective communication.

Certainly there is plenty of anecdotal feedback to suggest that employees are loving the regular, informal and authentic communications from their bosses – in many cases they have seen more of their leadership teams than ever before. But as Anne-Marie Kiernan alluded above, those who do this well have probably had some training and guidance and Guy Smith reminds us that “… a confused, disorganised speech is a poor speech, no matter how well it is delivered.”

Making the most of DIY broadcasting

It does seem that broadcasting is more about the value of the content, and increasingly less about the production values. That said, a few simple tips go a long way to getting the best recordings possible.

Chris Towndrow of London Corporate Media admitted that the role of the corporate videographer is changing. “For a long time organisations have been distributing internally generated content, when hiring a videographer was not financially or logistically feasible. There has always been a place for the DIY approach. What we have sought to do, and are now doing more of, is to help companies do the best job they can with a few simple tips, or the services of an editor and some post production to make things look as good as they can. Certainly, those weaned on selfies and phone footage are more forgiving, and organisations seem to be happy to play to that in terms of their more ’social’ comms channels.”

Holding on to authenticity and humanity in a post- Covid world?

I asked Alison Esse, Co-Founder and Director at The Storytellers, what her thoughts were on how businesses will continue to communicate, collaborate and engage with their employees after we are over this pandemic. She told me, “I’m not sure if we’ll remain fully digital after this is all over, given the increasing importance of collaboration, culture and connection, but I have no doubt that digital will play an increasingly important role. There’s also something here about the authenticity and humanity that leaders have shown through home-based communications – emphasised by children/dogs/family environment/lack of suits, which has been very important in building empathy and trust in what has been some seriously challenging times for many. To see senior leaders in exactly the same situation as everyone else, often struggling with broadband connection, mute buttons and family interruptions and so on, has broken down some of the boardroom barriers that sometimes exist. Less of ‘them and us’, so to speak.

“Whether or not we’ll fully revert remains to be seen, but lockdown has in many ways been an accelerator or catalyst for new, digital ways of working which many businesses have been seeking as part of their digital transformation. We are also seeing more and more businesses placing the need to connect their people to values and purpose as a critical business imperative, as a way of combatting the negative impact of fragmentation and disconnection. Storytelling has never been more important: whether a business comes out fighting forward, first out of the blocks, or whether they lose the opportunity this crisis presents, will depend on the narrative in which they engage their employees, suppliers, customers and investors.”

Tips for the best DIY broadcast

Guy Smith shares his tips:

First up is preparation. As Benjamin Franklin famously posited: “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail”. You wouldn’t go into an important meeting without making sure you had (and had read) the right papers. You need to craft talking points, and anticipate and prepare answers for potentially tricky questions. Next, camera angle. Decades of TV experience taught me the importance of the camera angle. So I always ensure the camera is at or a little above eye level. (It might be helpful to place your laptop on a file or solid books, checking of course that it’s stable.) You want your face to be in the centre of screen, not too close but also not too far away. You want the viewer to see your head and shoulders. Trust me – no one’s properly concentrating on what you are saying if they are looking up your nostrils! Think about what’s behind you. Best to keep it simple (or use an appropriate virtual background). Try to keep it uncluttered and be alert to items such as plants that look like they’re growing out of your head – or laundry drying on the radiator! Also be aware of mirrors. You don’t necessarily want the viewer to be distracted by any embarrassing reflection of a family member walking past. Lighting. “Lights, Camera, Action!” There was a reason Hollywood put it in this order. Unless you want to look like a criminal mastermind silhouetted to hide your identity you need more light in front of you than behind. The perfect set up is one soft lamp light behind you and two in front either side of your laptop. Sound. Check your sound – can you be heard? Ideally use a USB microphone which will give better quality than most devices and an environment which isn’t echoey is better. Look at the lens. Look straight into the lens whether it’s on a desktop, laptop or smartphone. The video call can tempt us to do the opposite. We look down or up or to the side. And we tend to look more at ourselves than at the camera or even at others on the call. It can make you look shifty or uninterested. We trust people more when they (appear) to be looking us in the eye.

All you have to do now… is remember what you were intending to say in the first instance.