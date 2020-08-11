We caught up with COO Gavin Wrenn about what he believes sets Workvivo apart as a digital employee experience app.

Workvivo is an employee experience app that keeps employees informed and connected to the company’s culture through one centralised digital hub.

Founded in 2017 by CEO John Goulding and CTO Joe Lennon, the Cork-based tech firm has a clear mission, which you could say is rather ambitious: ‘…to improve the working experience of every employee on the planet’.

Both John and Joe previously had a background in HR technology at CoreHR, later acquired by The Access Group, and believed there was an opportunity to improve the employee experience by building a digital workplace that was seamless for everyone.

At CoreHR they worked alongside Gavin Wrenn, who, like John, has a background in customer success. Gavin joined Workvivo at the start of this year as Chief Operating Officer, and when he started there were around 30 members of staff. In that time, the number of employees has already trebled to around 90 and it continues to scale as demand continues to rise for their app.

Starting out as a platform for SMEs and mid-market businesses, Workvivo quickly progressed, winning over Fortune 500 clients in the early days. The ability of the product to meet the needs of large corporations all the way down to SMEs is something that is still relevant to this day. Businesses of all types are facing the same challenges of internal communication in a new era of work.

“We work with customers of all shapes and sizes, all verticals and geographies,” says Gavin. “The problem we are solving is a universal one. In our portfolio we have customers who are SMBs up to mid-market and Fortune 500 companies. We started with SMBs but we ended up working with some of the biggest companies on the planet, even when there were only six people in the business.”

Workvivo’s first customer in 2018 was recruitment consultancy Morgan McKinley, and just three years later, Workvivo is used by over one million employees globally, with clients including TELUS International and HERE Technologies.

What does it do?

Workvivo is your reimagined intranet – an employee experience app that streamlines your communications with a familiar social experience. The employee communications tool can be customised for every customer, bringing to life that company’s values as well as their branding and content, with an in-house creative team to help create the look and feel of the organisation on the Workvivo platform.

It’s the central hub for employees to find all relevant updates and information, so getting this right from the off is critical. As we know, first appearances are extremely important.

“The first thing employees do in the morning is log on to Workvivo. They’ll have a personalised activity stream and consume or share information.

“As employees start to become productive, they can open Teams or Slack or go into the documents section and hook up into whatever tools they are using. By putting all these capabilities in one place, we are making the employee experience one that enables productivity, not hinders it,” Gavin adds.

How is it different from other digital employee experiences?

Gavin strongly believes that it’s not only the product but the ethos of the business and its dedication to customer satisfaction that sets the business apart.

“I would say that we have a genuine commitment to our customers. We are the number one rated customer experience app. Our philosophy is to go above and beyond for all our customers.

“After this, I would say that we very much believe in open comms and we want our customers to give employees the ability to be heard from. By using our product, they’re already investing in this communication strategy anyway, so we always make sure we match up our ethos and product to deliver on this.

“We believe in direct communication with employees and among teams on a peer-to-peer level. Businesses that align with this vision will have a great experience as a client of Workvivo.”

Harnessing the power of a positive culture

Ultimately, Workvivo looks beyond the functionality aspects that create a positive working experience and sees how this can harness a culture based on openness and collaboration. Raising 16 million dollars of Series A funding last year will only help grow the business and further improve the product as they look to live up to the challenge of improving the working experience for every employee on the planet!

