WorkJam, the Canadian-based digital workplace solutions provider which focuses on frontline employees, this week announced it had secured $50m Series C round led by top Canadian venture capital firm Inovia Capital, with participation from Fonds de Solidarité FTQ and Claridge Inc. All existing investors also participated in the round including Lerer Hippeau, Blumberg Capital, Harmony Partners and WorkJam’s management team.

The latest funding round will allow WorkJam to continue to innovate, expand geographically, seek acquisitions, and invest in its employees — further solidifying its position in the market and advancing its mission to help businesses achieve breakthrough cost-savings and productivity increases while cultivating an engaged and motivated non-desk employee workforce.

In addition to this new capital, Inovia Capital’s Growth Fund brings the deep operating expertise of its partners Dennis Kavelman and Patrick Pichette, former CFO’s of BlackBerry and Google, respectively, as well as founder Chris Arsenault and the experience of Inovia’s global team and network of advisors. Kavelman will be joining WorkJam’s board of directors. With $1 billion under management, the Montreal, Canada headquartered firm invests in early and late-stage companies that align with the firm’s values of enabling greater productivity, stronger communities and a healthier world.

“WorkJam’s ability to meet the needs of the modern frontline workforce strongly aligns with our thesis for the future of work,” said Kavelman. “Not only are we impressed with WorkJam’s established leadership position versus other vendors in the high-growth employee engagement platform market, we’re impressed with WorkJam’s customer base, which includes some of the world’s largest companies and most iconic brands. We believe that given the current environment, it has never been clearer that every company with a frontline workforce will require a digital workplace platform like WorkJam’s, now, and into the future.”

WorkJam’s digital workplace platform has over 1.5 million employees across the globe. It operates in 28 languages.