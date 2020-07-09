A recent survey by Fishbowl, a social network for professionals reveals insights into users’ feelings on working from home, from experiencing burnout, fear of job loss, and a struggle to balance other priorities, such as childcare.

Last October, before the pandemic forced most employees to work from home, Fishbowl asked users if they were suffering from workplace burnout. Over 11,000 responded, with 58 percent they were in fact suffering from burnout at the time.

A subsequent survey with 16,027 respondents, found technology came out as the industry where people feel the burnout most, with 74.27%. With 70.45% of women admitting to feeling burnout, the percentage for men was lower with 67.38%. However, there was a higher percentage of men looking for another job due to the circumstances, with 39.18% compared to 35.32% for women.

With working from home potentially becoming more of a permanent solution for workforces around the world, the figures from these surveys suggest employee wellbeing will be in the spotlight and possible strategies need to be revisited and improved.

Looking for more data showing the impact Covid-19 is having on employees? Here are some further figures from the company: