Let’s whisper a little secret: virtual events were popular before the pandemic, too. People were already getting accustomed to watching on a laptop, rather than in-person, and the pandemic has meant that many new people have been attending online events perhaps for the first time and liking what they saw.

They liked the fact they could keep wearing jogging bottoms while gaining great insights, as well as the fact they didn’t have to travel any further than to their work desk (events in London are amazing, unless you’re from Edinburgh).

While attending events still gives you those networking opportunities, spontaneous discussions, and the social interactions many of us crave, the virtual events space has blossomed recently.

So, virtual events are great, in-person events are also fantastic, but you could say that hybrid events are better.

Kinura is simplycommunicate’s streaming and studio partner for simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP, taking place on 15 & 16 November. Simplycommunicate has been working with Kinura for close to a decade now.

While the event will run from 9.00am both days for in-person attendees, from 1.30pm GMT on both days, the Kinura team will be livestreaming the event to the world.

A little about Kinura

Since the pandemic Kinura, based in Shoreditch, London, has delivered over 400 livestreams, webinars and virtual events. It was founded in 2007, producing expert video production for all types of events. You can choose to go live from dedicated broadcast facilities via their studio partners, or stream live from your own office or venue. Their expert producers will ensure the highest quality output, with camera, AV and sound crew on hand to deliver whatever you are looking for. Kinura offers a raft of streaming options to ensure whatever you are doing has maximum impact.

simply streaming

As mentioned, simplycommunicate will be streaming from 1.30pm GMT on both days. The hosts are Patrick Hulbert, Head of Content at simplycommunicate, and internal communications and change management expert Annique Simpson. They will start both sessions with a selection of interviews from leading experts in the world of IC, before going over to the main stage to enjoy the next presentation on the agenda.

