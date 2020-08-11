Virtual events: you definitely can with Kinura

Let’s whisper a little secret: virtual events were popular before the pandemic, too. People were already getting accustomed to watching on a laptop, rather than in-person, and the pandemic has meant that many new people have been attending online events perhaps for the first time and liking what they saw.  

They liked the fact they could keep wearing jogging bottoms while gaining great insights, as well as the fact they didn’t have to travel any further than to their work desk (events in London are amazing, unless you’re from Edinburgh).  

While attending events still gives you those networking opportunities, spontaneous discussions, and the social interactions many of us crave, the virtual events space has blossomed recently.  

So, virtual events are great, in-person events are also fantastic, but you could say that hybrid events are better.  

A Kinura Livestream Production.

Kinura is simplycommunicate’s streaming and studio partner for simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP, taking place on 15 & 16 November. Simplycommunicate has been working with Kinura for close to a decade now.  

While the event will run from 9.00am both days for in-person attendees, from 1.30pm GMT on both days, the Kinura team will be livestreaming the event to the world.  

A little about Kinura 

Since the pandemic Kinura, based in Shoreditch, London, has delivered over 400 livestreams, webinars and virtual events. It was founded in 2007, producing expert video production for all types of events. You can choose to go live from dedicated broadcast facilities via their studio partners, or stream live from your own office or venue. Their expert producers will ensure the highest quality output, with camera, AV and sound crew on hand to deliver whatever you are looking for. Kinura offers a raft of streaming options to ensure whatever you are doing has maximum impact.  

You can take a look at their website and some of the exceptional work they have done here. 

simply streaming  

Your simply streaming hosts.

As mentioned, simplycommunicate will be streaming from 1.30pm GMT on both days. The hosts are Patrick Hulbert, Head of Content at simplycommunicate, and internal communications and change management expert Annique Simpson. They will start both sessions with a selection of interviews from leading experts in the world of IC, before going over to the main stage to enjoy the next presentation on the agenda.  

You can book your virtual ticket here. 

For an in-person ticket, go here.  

To see the full agenda, click here.  

What we’re talking about…

Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community

View All Resources

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Analysis & Metrics

Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Culture & Engagement

Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Project Management

Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Diversity & Inclusion

Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Strategy & Leadership

Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Channels

Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Content

Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Technology & Platforms

Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Technologies of the future

What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.

Browse >>

Get content for IC professionals, leaders and IT specialists direct to your inbox

Sign up to our newsletter

the author

related posts

our members get more

From tips and advice to in depth discussions, podcasts and events, simply community members get access to more.

learn more