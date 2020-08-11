As Zoom profits rocket, the firm has announced an expansion of its Zoom for Home to integrate with Google, Facebook and Amazon.
Launched in July 2020, Zoom for Home, allows anyone to deploy a dedicated personal collaboration device for video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding.
From the Autumn, Zoom will be available via Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook, and Google Nest Hub Max, bringing Zoom to widely-used devices and broadening its capabilities outside of the work environment.
The news was announced ahead of the firm posting better than expected results yesterday with revenues leaping an astonishing 355% to $663.5m (£496.3m) for the three months ending 31 July, beating analysts’ expectations of $500.5m.
Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom said: “We’re excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices,” “It’s more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally.”
Zoom on Portal is expected to be available publicly in September; Zoom on Echo Show and Zoom on Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, including Google Nest Hub Max are expected to be available by the end of the year.
“Together, Portal and Zoom create an immersive calling experience that can go from powering your workday to connecting you with family and friends, with one dedicated device,” said Micah Collins, Director of Portal Product Management at Facebook. “Portal’s big screen frees up your laptop so you can stay productive, while the AI-powered Smart Camera makes work and personal communication effortless by always keeping you in the frame.”
